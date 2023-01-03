New year, new you? Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition has got you

LAS VEGAS (Pocket-lint) - Fossil has announced the Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition watch during Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition features a design that resembles a traditional watch, but there are a range of smart functions on board, including a special Wellness Gauge watch face.

You'll find an E-ink gray-scale display with backlight, home button and two configurable push buttons on the Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition, along with mechanical hands and hour markers.

While three colours are on offer, all have a 44mm stainless steel casing with a 11.4mm thickness. All three colours offer 3ATM water resistance and they all support 20mm watch bands so there are plenty of options in terms of different styles.

In terms of sensors, you'll find heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring and the Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition will measure VO2 Max too. Other features include a huge two week battery life thanks to that E-ink display, the ability to automatically detect workouts and there's Amazon Alexa on board too. It's worth mentioning there is also fast charging on board for 80 per cent charge in an hour.

The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition will be available from 5 January 2023. Pricing for the UK has yet to be revealed, but for those in the US, it will set you back $229.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.