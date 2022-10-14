Fossil's first Wear OS 3 watch is all about your wellness

(Pocket-lint) - Fossil has announced its first Wear OS 3 watch, the Gen 6 Wellness Edition, alongside a new Wellness app for your phone that tracks all the things.

The new Fossil smartwatch will go on sale this Monday, 17 October, 2022 and will retail for $299, although international pricing hasn't been confirmed as yet. To look at, you can expect a 44mm case with a 1.28-inch always-on display offering all of the usual data that we've all come to expect from a smartwatch. The tech inside is a Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus chip, so no Snapdragon W5 Plus here, paired with 8GB of storage.

On the outside, buyers can choose between three color options; black, silver, or rose gold. Different band options are also available, with plenty to choose from. As far as smart watches go, this is one of the better looking ones - especially if you like a round face.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Over in the world of software, there's the obvious Wear OS 3 addition with Fossil reportedly leaning on YouTube Music, Spotify, and Facer as the main reasons you want this thing. There's also Alexa, although there is no mention of Google Assistant anywhere so we can assume it isn't included. At least not yet.

It wouldn't be a wellness watch if the Gen 6 Wellness couldn't track all of your stuff, of course. The wearabke can monitor SpO2, VO2 Max, your hear rate zones,, sleep, and and cardio fitness level plus more for those who really want to know exactly what their bodies are up to. All of that's backed up by a new app, which is where all of that new tracking goodness will live.

If you want to add the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness to your life, you'll be able to do it shortly - there's even a countdown on the Fossil website, too.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.