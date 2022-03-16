(Pocket-lint) - You're no longer limited to Google Assistant if you own a Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch and use it with an Android phone. Instead, you can set up and launch Amazon Alexa if you prefer.

According to Fossil, all its new Gen 6 smartwatches - including Fossil, Skagen, and Michael Kors products - now support the new Alexa watch app. Keep in mind, during the launch of the Skagen Falster Gen 6 earlier this year, Fossil first revealed it partnered with Amazon in order to bring "built in" Alexa to select Wear OS smartwatches. Now, in spring 2022, Alexa functionality is finally going live. Fossil has also teased that it looks forward to "expanding" Alexa on its smartwatches. Here's what you need to know.

The Alexa watch app on Fossil and Skagen Gen 6 smartwatches has quietly introduced support for Alexa on Wear OS.

To get it all set up, you need to give the Alexa watch app permission to use your watch's mic. You also need to download the Alexa mobile app on an Android smartphone and use it to link the app and your smartwatch to your Amazon account. A Bluetooth connection to your phone is required during setup. Also, for Alexa on your watch to work (like respond to questions), your phone needs to be connected via Bluetooth, as Alexa on your watch communicates with the Alexa watch app on your phone to process questions.

Apple watchOS 7: All the key new Apple Watch features explored By Maggie Tillman · 17 September 2020 All the details on the next version of the Apple Watch operating system, watchOS 7.

Amazon

Open the Alexa watch app on the Fossil watch.

Press 'Next' to get started and allow permissions.

Continue setup on the Alexa mobile app. Open the Alexa mobile app on your phone. In the Alexa Mobile app, navigate to 'More' in the bottom right corner. Click on Add device. Scroll down to select Smartwatch. Select your Fossil watch and click on "Connect your Fossil watch to Alexa."

Finish your setup on the Alexa watch app on your watch. Open the Alexa watch app on your watch. Configure your pusher/hardware button. Click on 'Go to settings'. Under 'Customise your hardware button', choose the preferred location to access Alexa.

Set up is complete.

You have the option to access Alexa on your watch screen - including from the Alexa watch app and the Alexa Tile - or by configuring one of the pushers.

Once paired, the Alexa watch app will suggest that you set a shortcut button to launch Amazon’s voice assistant - that's because it isn't always listening like Assistant is on Wear OS.

Once you've downloaded the Alexa watch app, you can access its tile with a swipe left from the watch face. The Alexa Tile allows you to launch Alexa and issue voice commands. You may need to add the Alexa Tile to your list. To add or reconfigure tiles, press and hold any tile.

You can also access Alexa by configuring the pushers. You can press the crown pusher button to launch the app picker and locate the Alexa watch app. To set the Alexa app to launch at the press of your top or bottom pusher, go to your watch Settings > Personalization > Customize Hardware Buttons.

Once Alexa is set up, you can use it on your Fossil watch and access all your favourite Alexa features. You can play your music, ask questions, track Amazon orders, control your smart home, and even make calls from your watch. Your watch just needs to be running the Alexa watch app and paired with a supported Android phone running the Alexa mobile app.

"Alexa, play today's hits."

"Alexa, play jazz music."

"Alexa, call Mom."

"Alexa, should I wear a jacket today?"

"Alexa, what will the weather be like tomorrow?"

"Alexa, where's the closest coffee shop?"

"Alexa, add popcorn to my shopping list."

"Alexa, remind me to call my family at 5pm."

"Alexa, set a timer for 15 minutes"

"Alexa, order popcorn."

"Alexa, turn on the lights."

"Alexa, what’s the score of the super bowl?"

"Alexa, tell me a joke."

"Alexa, what’s the population of New York City?”

No, Alexa responses are not read aloud. They are shown on the screen only.

The Alexa watch app is exclusive to Fossil Group Gen 6 devices from Fossil, Skagen, and Michael Kors. It will now come preloaded on these smartwatches. It can pair with phones running the latest version of Android (excluding Go edition and phones without Google Play Store) in supported countries. Currently, the iPhone is not supported.

Yes. The Alexa watch app does not affect the Google Assistant experience. It will continue to work and provide the same functionality it has always offered on Fossil smartwatches.

Check out Amazon's FAQ page and Fossil's FAQ page for more details.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.