Skagen Falster Gen 6 debuts with updated specs and the promise of Wear OS 3

- Comes running Wear OS 2 but will get Wear OS 3

(Pocket-lint) - During CES 2022, Fossil Group announced it has updated one of its most popular Wear OS watches by introducing the Skagen Falster Gen 6.

It maintains practically the same design formula as previous Falster generations, right down to the 1.28-inch AMOLED display. But there are some changes. In fact, the size of the watch is slightly thicker at 11.5mm. (In terms of width, it's 42mm, or the same as the Falster 3.) The charging ring has an improved seal too, to stop metal rings from coming out - something that would happen before.

Fossil Group said the Skagen Falster Gen 6 supports 20mm watch bands, and it comes with a mesh steel one. Other physical features include a rotating crown for a power/primary button and two additional buttons that can be set by the user. 

Inside the watch, there is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset, 8GB of storage, and 1GB of RAM. Other specs include 3ATM water resistance, support for NFC and Bluetooth 5.0 LE, a heart rate sensor, and a 310mAh battery that can rapid-charge up to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

Finally, the Skagen Falster Gen 6 will be upgraded to Wear OS 3 later in 2022. 

As for pricing, the Skagen Falster Gen 6 starts at $295. It will be available sometime in January 2022 from Skagen itself.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 5 January 2022.
