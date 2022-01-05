(Pocket-lint) - Who doesn't love a good collab, eh? Well, Fossil and Razer have got together to announce a special edition at CES 2022: the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch.

The special edition is the very same design as the Fossil Gen 6 - with its 44mm case, 22mm strap, and Qualcomm Wear 4100+ platform - but comes with some Razer special extras.

The primary feature that'll have gamers salivating is the addition of four customisable Razer Chroma RGB lighting effects, using the 1.28-inch AMOLED display's output, while three exclusive Razer watch faces will further help with the unique look.

Fossil / Razer

There are also two custom-designed interchangeable straps, both in iconic Razer colours - black and (luminescent) green - to ensure the special edition looks every part the Razer accessory.

Interestingly, the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch will be limited to just 1,337 pieces total. Why such an unusual number? Razer geeks will already know: that's leetspeak for 'Elite', the same number that Razer has used for special edition devices in the past - such as the Razer Phone.

And how much will you pay for one of those 1,337 special edition releases? The US price is set at $329, so just a $30 premium over the standard watch.