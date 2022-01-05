Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Smartwatches
  3. Smartwatch news
  4. Fossil smartwatch news

Razer X Fossil Gen 6 is a smartwatch collaboration that gamers will love

Author image, Reviews editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
1 / 1
Fossil / Razer Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch photo 1
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Who doesn't love a good collab, eh? Well, Fossil and Razer have got together to announce a special edition at CES 2022: the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch.

The special edition is the very same design as the Fossil Gen 6 - with its 44mm case, 22mm strap, and Qualcomm Wear 4100+ platform - but comes with some Razer special extras.

The primary feature that'll have gamers salivating is the addition of four customisable Razer Chroma RGB lighting effects, using the 1.28-inch AMOLED display's output, while three exclusive Razer watch faces will further help with the unique look.

Fossil / Razer

There are also two custom-designed interchangeable straps, both in iconic Razer colours - black and (luminescent) green - to ensure the special edition looks every part the Razer accessory.

Interestingly, the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch will be limited to just 1,337 pieces total. Why such an unusual number? Razer geeks will already know: that's leetspeak for 'Elite', the same number that Razer has used for special edition devices in the past - such as the Razer Phone.

And how much will you pay for one of those 1,337 special edition releases? The US price is set at $329, so just a $30 premium over the standard watch.

Writing by Mike Lowe. Originally published on 5 January 2022.
Recommended for you
Razer X Fossil Gen 6 is a smartwatch collaboration that gamers will love
Razer X Fossil Gen 6 is a smartwatch collaboration that gamers will love By Mike Lowe ·
Skagen Falster Gen 6 debuts with updated specs and the promise of Wear OS 3
Skagen Falster Gen 6 debuts with updated specs and the promise of Wear OS 3 By Maggie Tillman ·
Best Wear OS smartwatch 2022: The top watches using Google's operating system
Best Wear OS smartwatch 2022: The top watches using Google's operating system By Conor Allison ·