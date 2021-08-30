(Pocket-lint) - Fossil has announced its new range of smartwatches, and these are the ones you've been waiting for. Gen 6 is finally real and comes complete with a host of hardware improvements across the board.

Before getting to the good stuff, there's a slight downer: the Gen 6 models won't be launching with Google's new Wear OS 3 out of the box. However, they are upgradeable to Wear OS 3 and will be getting the software in 2022.

The big hardware update is - at last - a new processor inside the watches. All Gen 6 models across Fossil's multiple brands will be powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor.

That means a more responsive experience, faster app loading times and better management of battery while in use. It also means the ability to support more colours on the display so it will lead to better customisation options.

What's more, Fossil has equipped its newest watches with faster charging, so you'll be able to get the battery 80 per cent filled with just a 30 minute charge. This is enabled by a new four-pin magnetic charging disc.

That means, while battery life is rated at over 24 hours, the fast-charging means you could theoretically wear one to bed to track sleep and then place it on charge in the morning while you get ready for work.

Gen 6 watches also feature an upgraded heart rate sensor. Fossil says this new hardware has enabled contiuous tracking and better accuracy. It's joined by a new SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen saturation too.

Fossil Gen 6 watches feature either 44mm or 42mm cases built from stainless steel with a 1.28-inch touchscreen and waterproofing up to 3ATM (30 metres). That means they're swim-proof.

Other hardware includes 8GB storage, 1GB, plus Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS and NFC as well as the usual collection of sensors: accelerometer, gyroscope, compass and altimeter.

Joining the Fossil Gen 6, Michael Kors will also be launching its own Gen 6 watches. They feature all the same hardware and capabilities, but built into a classic Access style casing and band. For those who want something a bit more shiny.

Fossil Gen 6 watches will cost between $299-$319, depending on model, and will are available to pre-order from now.