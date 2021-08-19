(Pocket-lint) - Fossil has already teased its next generation of smartwatches are coming, but before the company has had a chance to fully reveal the devices, a huge leak not only shows off the design but includes the specifications too.

WinFuture published a number of details and multiple images of the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches, along with pricing and availability information thanks to a listing on Amazon, which has since been removed.

According to the German site, the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches will come in 42mm and 44mm case options, both of which will have a 1.28-inch display with a 416 x 416 pixel resolution and features like Always On. There are said to be various options available in terms of finishes, though all models are said to offer the same hardware and 5ATM water resistant.

Under the hood, it is said the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100+ chipset, which apparently offers a big performance boost and it's said there is 8GB of storage, Bluetooth 5.0 and built-in GPS. Other features are said to include heart rate montitoring, sleep monitoring, cardio levels and SpO2 monitoring, along with basics like steps.

Battery life is claimed to be 24-hours, though the extreme battery-saving mode offered on previous Fossil smartwatches is said to be present again and it's believed the smartwatches will be fully charged in an hour, or offer 80 per cent in 30 minutes of charging.

The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches aren't expected to run Wear OS 3 at launch. It's said they will cost €299 or €329 depending on the model however, and be available from 27 September. For now, nothing is official but this is a pretty substantial leak.