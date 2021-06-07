Older Fossil watches won't get the Google/Samsung Wear update

(Pocket-lint) - Fossil has confirmed that it plans to launch a new premium smartwatch later this year, but crucially, that this means older and existing models of Fossil's watches won't get the new version of Wear.

That means if you're looking forward to the new version of Wear, you're best off planning not to buy a Fossil watch until the new device is released.

The news comes via an interview with Cnet. The publication interviewed Fossil's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), who confirmed the plans.

Fossil Group, of course, has a wide array of smartwatches under various brand names. Skagen, Diesel and Michael Kors are all in that group, as well as the Fossil-branded models, naturally.

That's a whole lot of watches that aren't upgradeable to the new software built in collaboration by Google and Samsung.

By the sounds of it, and the language used in the interview, it seems the watches just aren't compatible with the software and added features, rather than Fossil simply chosing not to upgrade.

What's also interesting about this interview is that there's a clear emphasis on the compatible future watches being "premium", both in price and in design.

That means Fossil's next generation of smartwatches will command a price much closer to that of the Apple Watch, rather than being the relatively affordable watches they currently are.

While pricing and design is going up, we can expect the focus on a wide range of designs, styles and button configurations to remain.

As mentioned, Fossil's group has a huge array of models across multiple brands, ranging from the minimalist Skagen models, to the more bling Michael Kors and ostentatious Diesel designs, all offering something a little different to the other.

That's the good news here, although it seems safe to assume that in future those designs are going to cost more.

Writing by Cam Bunton.