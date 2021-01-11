(Pocket-lint) - Fossil has announced its first LTE smartwatch, and it's built on the same Gen 5 platform the company has used across nearly all of its brands over the past 12 months.

That means the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 chipset inside, along with all the same heart-rate sensor hardware, GPS, activity tracking, sleep tracking and NFC payments.

With LTE onboard, users will be able to stay in touch with people and get access to streaming music and other services that require an internet connection but without needing their phone connected nearby.

The new watch comes in two colour options. There's a smokey stainless steel model with a black strap or a rose gold case with blush straps. It has a 45mm case and - of course - you can easily swap out the strap for another.

Before we all get excited about having an easy tether-free experience though, there are a few things worth noting. Fossil's first LTE watch is being launched exclusively in partnership with Verizon in the US. That means some caveats.

The LTE capability is going to be limited to Android phone users through Verizon's Number Share feature. This enables you to have the same number shared on your watch as you have on your phone but - of course - means an additional data charge each month and means iPhone users don't get it.

Fossil's Gen 5 LTE watch will be available to buy for $349 when it launches in the US in the spring.

It wasn't the only product announcement from Fossil during its quick press launch during CES 2021. The company has also announced it's bringing new watch models into its Gen 5E and Hybrid HR families from two of its other brands: Michael Kors and Skagen.

Michael Kors is launch two Access Gen 5E models in its Darci and MKGO lines. Access Gen 5E Darci will be available in four colour, including a striking silver and blush gold two-tone combination, while the Access Gen 5E MKGO will also ship in four colours.

Harware and feature-wise, they have the same capabilities as Fossil's existing Gen 5E watches, which is essentially a smaller and lighter version of the Gen 5.

Darci and MKGO are similar from the front, but the GO model has a rubberised strap rather than the metal link bracelet of the Darci. Both feature those imitation diamonds around the bezel to give it a bit of sparkle. Darci will cost $350 when it goes on sale in Spring, and the MKGO will be $250.

The only other watch mentioned is a Hybrid HR model from Skagen which - like the other watches - builds on an existing Fossil platfrom, but with Skagen's own flavour of design.

Skagen Jorn Hybrid HR features five very Skagen-ish designs: three 42mm and two 38mm models. There are models with leather straps, silicone straps and a metal loop, each featuring a traditional watch mechanism, with the hands set over an E-Ink display.

The Hybrid watch will last more than two weeks on a full battery and track your health and fitness data (including sleep tracking). All five models will cost $195 when they go on sale in spring.

Writing by Cam Bunton.