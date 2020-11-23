(Pocket-lint) - Those in the market for a shiny new smartwatch this Black Friday are in luck, with Fossil Group unveiling a smorgasbord of tasty savings for you to pore over.

The company's own devices will see considerable price slashes over the sales period, but will also include those under its the Fossil Group umbrella, such as Skagen and Michael Kors.

Most of the savings are already available, while others will be receiving a more significant cut closer to Black Friday and in the week following.

As it stands, the headline discounts include Fossil Gen 5 and Gen 5E devices, with savings running from November 19 - December 1. During that period, Gen 5 smartwatches will start at $179, while the brand new Gen 5E devices will be priced at $149 (silicone band) and $169 (bracelet and leathers).

These are similar to the savings we've already seen offered by Amazon and other retailers, so keep Fossil's official website in mind if stock runs dry through alternative avenues. Also, be aware that the company will be offering up to 70% discounts after Black Friday - from November 30 - December 6 - which could include any watches you missed out on during the initial phases.

If Fossil's own smartwatches aren't for you, it's possible Skagen could have what you're looking for. There are 40% discounts already available through the company's website, with the beautiful Skagen Falster 3 reduced to $199. Those savings will run until November 29, and then 70% price cuts will be available from November 30 - December 6. Keep in mind, though, the Falster 3 will remain at $199 throughout - so it's best to buy sooner, rather than later.

Michael Kors devices will also be on offer, with the latest Gen 5 styles available with a 30% price cut between November 19 - 30. That means the Michael Kors Access Lexington has been reduced to $191, and Access Bradshaw is currently $203, with others also slashed alongside.

We would always recommend scouring different retailers to make sure you get the best price on Black Friday, but, at least at the time of writing, these are all very good discounts that haven't yet been bested anywhere else. There's also quite an extended period to make your decision - just don't leave it too long, obviously.

Writing by Conor Allison.