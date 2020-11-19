(Pocket-lint) - Fossil may have only launched the 5E smartwatch last month, but it's already receiving a temporary Black Friday discount through Amazon.

Available as one of the retailer's 'Epic Daily Deal' - meaning it's only around for today, November 19 - five different models of the 5E have seen their asking price snipped by $100, taking the price down to a mouthwatering $149.95.

• View Fossil 5E deal - $100 saving at Amazon

Since there are numerous different Fossil 5E devices to pick from, both men and women can take advantage, too. Three stainless steel 42mm women's smartwatches have been reduced, while two men's 44mm devices - one with a leather band, the other with black stainless steel - have been snipped.

The saving represents a massive 40% saving on the original price, and, though it's possible we see a similar discount appear again as the Black Friday sales progress, it's extremely unlikely we see the 5E - or really any new Fossil Group watch - drop below the mark of this deal.

So, what exactly do you get with Fossil's latest Wear OS offering? Well, as the name hints, this is a very similar proposition to the Fossil Gen 5 watches, only this time it comes with two different size variations.

As we say, since this - as far as we can tell so far - will simply act as a one-day deal, you'll have to act quickly if you're looking to treat yourself (or someone lucky) to a new smartwatch.

Aside from that, the core features include all all-day activity tracking, sleep tracking, multi-day battery modes and they come with a built-in speaker, allowing for calls on your wrist or Google Assistant responses.

Both the 42mm and 44mm Gen 5E models also feature a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with a 390 x 390 resolution for a pixel density of 328ppi, along with 4GB of storage and 1GB of RAM.

squirrel_widget_3686310

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

Writing by Conor Allison.