(Pocket-lint) - Fossil has launched the Gen 5E smartwatch, offering all the main features of the Gen 5 smartwatch but with more sizes to choose from.

The Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch is available in a 44mm case option and a new smaller 42mm case option. Both sizes feature all-day activity tracking, sleep tracking, multi-day battery modes and they come with a built-in speaker, allowing for calls on your wrist or Google Assistant reponses.

Both Gen 5E models also feature a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with a 390 x 390 resolution for a pixel density of 328ppi, along with 4GB of storage and 1GB of RAM.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor sits under the hood and there's an accelerometer, gyroscope, off-body IR sensor and a PPG heart rate sensor.

The Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch comes in a number of different styles including a black stainless steel body and a black silicone strap in the 44mm casing and a rose gold stainless steel body with crystals around the face and a pink strap in the 42mm option. All have interchangeable straps.

Both models are powered by Google's Wear OS platform and they both have NFC on board for Google Pay, allowing for payments directly from your wrist.

The Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch will ship "close to" 3 November in the US and it will cost $249. It is priced at £249 in the UK but no availability date is detailed.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.