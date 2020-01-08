Skagen has updated its fashion smartwatch for 2020, with a limited edition version of the Skagen Falster 3 also having an exclusive digital dial thanks to a partnership with X by Kygo.

Made by the Fossil Group, the Falster 3 sports the latest version of Google's Wear OS platform and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset.

It is swimproof to a depth of 30 metres and comes with an innovative silicone-mesh strap - a proprietary material of the brand's.

There is a speaker on board - an addition over the 2018 Falster 2 - so users can take calls directly on the watch. And this now works on iPhone as well as Android handsets, as the Fossil Group has developed a proprietary iOS app to allow for tethered calling.

An extended battery mode is present, to enable battery life to be stretched over days before the watch needs to be recharged. This will limit functionality to things like notifications and heart rate, but is great if you are travelling and away from your charger.

Other modes include daily mode for all functionality to be active, including an always-on display, and a time-only mode if you really need to conserve battery life.

The case is similar in design to the Falster 2 it replaces, measuring 42mm, and there is 8GB of storage on the watch itself. It also carries 1GB of RAM.

The X by Kygo partnership results in an exclusive digital dial for one limited edition version of the watch. It is also available in other styles.

Three designs of the Skagen Falster 3 smartwatch are available now, priced at £279 each. The X by Kygo variant will be available from the spring.