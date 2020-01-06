The Fossil Group has announced a smartwatch in the Diesel range that combines the touchscreen tech of Wear OS with a fun, colourful design aesthetic.

The Diesel On Fadelite is a unisex watch with a 43mm case size and transparent strap, which comes in four colour schemes.

It's colours seem to fade, hence the name, and are available in red to black, black to clear, blue to clear, and all clear but with an iridescent case.

It sports an interactive dial that features a rotating globe that works through touch alone. This can set two additional time zones to be displayed on the dial. The watch will also feature weather effects, with dial animations showing real-time weather conditions and more.

With Wear OS on board, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform inside, the Fadelite also features Google Assistant, Fit and Pay. It is swimproof, has heart rate, activity and GPS tracking, and will show notifications and control music on an Android phone or iPhone.

Rapid charging is supported, but we don't yet know the expected battery life.

The Diesel On Fadelite smartwatch will be on display in Las Vegas at CES 2020 next week - with Pocket-lint in attendance. We hope to catch up with it then to bring you more.

It will be available in Diesel stores and online from March 2019, priced at £249.