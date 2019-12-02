The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are in full swing and there are some great smartwatch bargains to be had, including $118 off the Kate Spade Scallop 2 smartwatch.

The Kate Spade Scallop 2 smartwatch is currently $177 instead of $295 for Black Friday weekend, making it a great bargain for those after a smartwatch that combines fashion and function.

See the Kate Spade Scallop 2 smartwatch on Amazon.

The Kate Spade Scallop 2 smartwatch runs on Google's Wear OS platform and it offers many of the same features as the latest Michael Kors smartwatches and Fossil smartwatches, all of which are made by Fossil.

There's heart rate tracking on board, along with built-in GPS and NFC for mobile payments with Google Pay. The Scallop 2 is also water resistant to 30-metres, or 100ft, though it isn't suitable for swimming. You can track plenty of activities through Google Fit however.

As with all the latest Fossil smartwatches, the Kate Spade Scallop smartwatch 2 has fast charging capabilities, offering up to 80 per cent battery life in under an hour of charge and as it runs Wear OS, it is compatible with both iPhone and Android devices.

Black Friday weekend ends at midnight on 2 December so if you're after a fashionable smartwatch for yourself, or as a gift, now is the time to buy it.

