Fossil has announced a new addition to its hybrid smartwatch portfolio in the Hybrid HR. The Hybrid HR smartwatch offers heart rate tracking, along with a read out display for important notifications but it retains the look of a traditional watch with integrated mechanical hands.

The fully-round read out display will show incoming text messages, app alerts, contextual information like weather and second time zone, along with wellness stats like heart rate, steps, calories and active minutes.

There's an integrated heart rate sensor on board - new for the company's hybrid range - and the display is a power-efficient display, enabling Fossil to promise around a two-week battery life for the Hybrid HR. Smartwatches like the Apple Watch Series 5 and Samsung's Galaxy Watch offer between one and three days before requiring a top up.

Other features of the Hybrid HR smartwatch include water resistance up to 3ATM, rapid charging for 100 per cent battery in an hour of charge and a front light for low light visibility. As with many traditional smartwatches, the Hybrid HR also offers workout modes, music control, activity and sleep tracking and goal tracking.

Through the Fossil Smartwatch app, users will be able to customise the watch face dial, filter incoming smartphone notifications, view activity and sleep metrics, set on-watch features and track fitness goals.

The Fossil Hybrid HR has interchangeable straps, with leather, silicone and stainless steel options available and it comes in a couple of different case colours too. The Fossil Hybrid HR is available to order from 6 November for £189.99 in the UK.