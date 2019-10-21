Fossil update will allow iPhone users to take calls on Gen 5 smartwatches

Fossil is rolling out an update that will enable iPhone users of the company's Gen 5 smartwatches to make calls from their wrist.

The Gen 5 smartwatches run on Google's Wear OS platform, but while the software supports both Android and iOS devices, not all features are offered on iPhones.

When a Wear OS smartwatch is paired with an iPhone, it will tell you when a call is incoming, but you can't answer the call on the watch, even if the watch has a speaker.

The Fossil update will make the Gen 5 smartwatches some of the first Wear OS devices to offer calling support to iOS handsets alongside Android, making them a good alternative to the Apple Watch for iPhone users.

According to 9to5Google, the software update relies on Fossil software so it won't be something you'll necessarily see on competing Wear OS smartwatches anytime soon. It's also an update that is rolling out over the coming weeks so don't be disappointed if it hasn't hit your smartwatch just yet.

You'll also need to bear in mind that while there are plenty of brands under the Fossil smartwatch umbrella, including Diesel, Michael Kors, Emporio Armani and Fossil's own smartwatches, it's the smartwatches with built-in speakers that will be able to take the most advantage of the update.

