Kate Spade Sport Smartwatch has built-in GPS, swim proofing and a 24-hour battery

Fashion brand Kate Spade is the latest under the Fossil umbrella to launch a sporty smartwatch. The aptly-named Kate Spade Sport Smartwatch joins Michael Kors and its Access MKGO smartwatch, as well as Puma in offering a lightweight fashionable smartwatch.

The Kate Spade Sport Smartwatch has a 1.19-inch fully round AMOLED screen with a case size of 42mm and a resolution of 328 pixels per inch. Weighing just 40g, the Kate Spade Sport Smartwatch has an 11mm nylon case with a sandblasted top ring, just like the Michael Kors Access MKGO, but it comes with scallop detailing - a signature trait of the Kate Spade brand.

Silicone straps make the Sport Smartwatch ideal for active lifestyles, though like all Fossil smartwatches, they are interchangeable if you want something smarter.

Under the hood, you'll find the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform, coupled with Google's Wear OS software, making the Kate Spade Sport Smartwatch compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

It has 4GB of storage, 512MB of RAM and it offers both a built-in heart rate monitor and built-in GPS so you can go for a run using Google Fit without needing to bring your phone. It is swim proof up to 3ATM and it has a microphone on board too so you can speak to Google Assistant. You can also use Google Pay to make payments from your wrist.

Fossil claims the Kate Spade Sport Smartwatch will offer 24 hours of battery life, but if it doesn't, there is rapid charging on board, offering up to 80 per cent battery in 50 minutes.

The Kate Spade Sport Smartwatch will be available in three colour options from 21 October 2019. It will cost £269 in the UK.