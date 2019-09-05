Michael Kors announced three new Access smartwatches at IFA 2019, including the Bradshaw 2, the Lexington 2 and the sportier MKGO.

Here's what each of the smartwatches look like in the flesh and what each offers to help you work out which might be the right one for you.

1.19-inch display, AMOLED, 328ppi

43mm nylon case with aluminium ring

Four colour options

The MKGO is the first smartwatch from the Michael Kors to offer a more sporty appeal, with the previous devices - Bradshaw, Sofie and Runway - all focusing on a more fashionable approach with their stainless steel cases and link bracelets.

It has a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with a pixel density of 328ppi on top of a 43mm case that is just 7mm thick. It's very lightweight on the wrist, similar to the Puma smartwatch and it comes in four colour options.

1.28-inch display, AMOLED, 328ppi

44mm Stainless Steel case with top ring

Six colour options

The Michael Kors Access Bradshaw 2 succeeds the original Access Bradshaw but it ditches the flat tyre screen for a fully round 1.28-inch display with a 328ppi that's lovely to look at in the flesh.

The 44mm stainless steel casing is 12mm thick - making it bulkier than the MKGO - but it's a solid device that follows the same design as the traditional Bradshaw watch, while also making some great improvements on the original smart Access Bradshaw.

1.28-inch display, AMOLED, 328ppi

44mm Stainless Steel case with top ring

Five colour options

The Michael Kors Access Lexington 2 is very similar to the Bradshaw 2, offering the same 1.28-inch fully round AMOLED display with a 328ppi, but it adds a few more details in terms of design.

There is an etched ring around the display of the Lexington 2 and the links in the stainless bracelet have more detail to them compared to the Bradshaw 2 - mimicking the design of the traditional Michael Kors Lexington design. Like the Bradshaw 2 though, it's a solid device with plenty to love.

Built in GPS

Swim proofing up to 3ATM

Google Pay/Google Assistant

Wear 3100 chip/WearOS

All three of the Michael Kors watches are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset and all three run on Google's WearOS platform, offering all the features that come with the software including Google Assistant.

The three smartwatches also have built-in GPS, heart rate tracking, waterproofing up to 3ATM and they all offer NFC for Google Pay.

You'll also find smartphone notifications, music control and storage, auto-installed Spotify and Rapid Charging for 80 per cent battery in 50 minutes.

RAM

Storage

Speaker

Price

Apart from design, there are a couple of differences between the Michael Kors Access Bradshaw 2 and Lexington 2 smartwatches and the MKGO.

Both the Access Bradshaw 2 and Access Lexington 2 have 8GB of storage and 1GB of RAM, as well as a speaker, which is in addition to a micophone. This will allow you to make and recieve calls from the smartwatches themselves, as well as take more advantage of Google Assistant.

The MKGO meanwhile, has half the storage and RAM of the Bradshaw 2 and Lexington 2 smartwatches. It also doesn't have a speaker, though it does offer a microphone. The MKGO is cheaper though, starting at $299 rather than starting at $350 like the Bradshaw 2 and Lexington 2.

The Michael Kors Access Bradshaw 2 and Lexington 2 are lovely smartwatches, both offering a true Kors appeal. They are solid, sophisticated and they build on the already great smartwatch offering from the company with upgraded internals.

The MKGO is a great alternative for sports lovers though. While the Access Bradshaw 2 and Lexington 2 both offer all the same activity features as the MKGO in terms of software - their designs make them less suited for sports. The MKGO meanwhile, delivers a fashionable but sporty smartwatch.