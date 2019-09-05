Michael Kors expands smartwatch portfolio with Access Bradshaw 2, Lexington 2 and sporty MKGO

Fashion brand Michael Kors has announced three new Access smartwatches at IFA 2019, in the form of the Bradshaw 2, Lexington 2 and the MKGO.

The Bradshaw 2 and Lexington 2 offer variations in design but they are similar - both have a 1.28-inch AMOLED display, a 44mm stainless steel case and 22mm interchangeable straps. The two smartwatches replicate the design of their respective equivalent non-smart model - ideal for the Kors fan that loves their 'dumb' Kors watch but wants an identical smart version - replacing the traditional face with a touchscreen, as the Access Bradshaw and Access Sofie did.

The MKGO meanwhile, is a smaller, lightweight option with a 1.19-inch AMOLED display, 43mm case, nylon case with aluminium top ring rather than stainless steel and a silicone strap. It is also just 7mm thick compared to the 12mm case thickness of the Bradshaw 2 and Lexington 2.

All three of the new Michael Kors Access smartwatches run on Google WearOS platform and they all feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100. They also all offer NFC for Google Pay, built-in GPS, swim proofing up to 3ATM and Rapid Charging for 80 per cent battery in 50 minutes. The three models also sport heart rate tracking, activity tracking and music control and storage.

Where they differ slight, apart from design, is the Bradshaw 2 and Lexington 2 both have 8GB of storage and 1GB of RAM, along with a speaker on board, allowing users to make and receive calls from their wrist when connected to their phone. They also have smart battery modes like the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch. The MKGO meanwhile, has 4GB of storage and 512MB RAM and misses out on a speaker.

The Michael Kors Access Bradshaw 2 will be available from October 2019 in six models, starting from $350. The Michael Kors Access Lexington 2 will be available in five models, starting from $350. The Michael Kors Access MKGO comes in four colours and will cost $295.