Fossil expands smartwatch line-up with Diesel and Emporio Armani models

Fossil Group offers a number of different brands within its smartwatch portfolio and joining the first smartwatch from sport brand Puma that launched on 5 September, are new models from Diesel and Emporio Armani.

The Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3 and the next-generation of Diesel On smartwatch offer many of the same features and functions as each other and the Puma watch, with both running on Google's WearOS and the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, but they differ in design.

The Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3 offers a more traditional look, while the Diesel On smartwatch is very Diesel - big and bold.

Both devices feature a 1.28-inch AMOLED display on top of a 44mm stainless steel case with interchangeable 22mm straps. The Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3 comes in six colour ways - some of which are more exciting than your average stainless steel or rose gold options, while the Diesel On smartwatch comes in four models.

In terms of features, the two devices are identical. They both have 8GB of storage, 1GB of RAM, NFC for Google Pay payments, Google Assistant and built-in GPS. The two smartwatches also offer heart rate tracking, a microphone, speaker, music control and storage and they are also swim proof up to 3ATM. Rapid charging is also on board, offering up to 80 per cent battery in 50 minutes.

All models of the Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3 will be available from October 2019 for $395, with a metal strap option and silicone strap options available. There are also customisable Emporio Armani faces.

The Diesel On smartwatch meanwhile, will also be available from October 2019 at $350 for all models, with a linked bracelet option, as well as a denim option and leather option. Customisable faces are available for the Diesel watch too, and there's also a separate app called T-On-I.