Puma launches its first smartwatch with heart rate, built-in GPS, swim proofing and WearOS

Fossil Group has numerous brands under its umbrella, delivering a breadth of choice when it comes to fashionable smartwatches and the latest addition comes from Puma.

Yes, sports brand Puma has hopped on the smartwatch bandwagon, with a device that offers a 1.19-inch AMOLED display on a cut-out nylon and aluminium 44mm case. It promises a lightweight fit - 28g - and it offers a textured 16mm interchangeable silicone strap that delivers grip and breathability.

The Puma smartwatch is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform and it runs on Google's Wear OS software with Google Assistant on board, like the recently launched Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch.

There's heart rate tracking, built-in GPS, swimproofing, NFC for Google Pay and Rapid Charging on board. You'll also get smartphone notifications for iOS and Android devices, as you would any WearOS smartwatch.

Again like other WearOS devices, the Puma smartwatch ties in with Google Fit, allowing for activity tracking, and music is on board too, as well as various training apps.

There are also several interactive dial options to choose from including one called "Scorecard" that displays time, date and heart rate, whilst also offering the ability for users to customise the information they can quickly view at a glance.

The Puma smartwatch will be available in three colour ways and it will be available to buy from November 2019 for $275.