Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch brings several upgrades, including 'multiple day' battery life

Fossil has announced the fifth generation of its smartwatch, which it is aptly naming Gen 5 Touchscreen Smartwatch, just so there is no confusion as to what it is.

The Gen 5 succeeds the Gen 4 smartwatch and it introduces an extended battery mode, speaker, double the storage at 8GB, the Qualcomm Wear 3100 platform and new software features.

The Extended Battery Mode is one of four battery presets, joining Daily Mode, Custom Mode and Time-Only Mode, and Fossil claims it will allow the Gen 5 to offer "multiple days" on a single charge.

The swimproof speaker has been added alongside the existing microphone found on the Gen 4 and it will allow users to hear sound alerts for notifications and alarms, as well as responses from Google Assistant, music and take phone calls directly from the watch, as you can with the likes of Apple Watch.

In terms of software features, Tiles is one board - an update in Wear OS that offers a quick way to view information at a glance and quick actions - while Cardiogram will be a pre-installed app that will provide users with interactive heart rate data.

The Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Smartwatch has a 44mm stainless steel case, 1.3-inch digital display and it comes in six designs with interchangeable straps. It is swimproof up to 3ATM, offers heart rate tracking, built-in GPS and NFC for payments.

It runs on Google's Wear OS platform and it is compatible with iOS 10 and later and Android 4.4 and later.

The Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Smartwatch is available from 5 August for £279.

