Fossil has launched a smartwatch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100, making it the first wearable to come to market with that new chip.

This is a Wear OS watch described as "the lightest smartwatch to date ". It features integrated heart rate, NFC, and GPS capabilities. It also has a a battery saving mode, supports a range of 28 colourful silicone straps, and is geared toward health and activity enthusiasts. As typical, there are two sizes to choose from - 41mm and 43mm - both of which come with a nylon and aluminium case.

As for the Snapdragon Wear 3100, it is the latest wearable chip platform from Qualcomm. With such a chip, the Sport can supposedly achieve more than a day’s worth of battery life, as well as offer up a new ambient mode. There are also select dials available to "showcase colour" and a "sweeping second hand for more dynamic style", according to Fossil. Other features include Google Assistant, Google Fit, integrated sensor processing, and more.



Those built-in sensors include ones for heart rate, NFC, GPS, altimeter, accelerometer, gyroscope, and ambient light. If any of this interests you, Fossil Sport will work with devices running iOS 9.3+ or Android 4.4+. It connects via Bluetooth and supports wireless syncing with magnetic charging.

The watch will retail for $255/£250 and should be available for purchase starting 8 November from Fossil's own online store.