AIX Armani Exchange Connected: Wear OS built to impress

The first touchscreen smartwatch from Armani Exchange is available now.

Made by the Fossil Group, the AIX Armani Exchange Connected smartwatch runs Wear OS and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 system-on-chip.

It is compatible with both iPhone and Android phones, as with all Wear OS devices, and has many of the features found on other fashion devices from Fossil. There is heart-rate tracking, through apps such as Google Fit, and NFC payment abilities through Google Pay.

The watch also has untethered GPS, so you don't need to take your phone with you when you go for a run.

And Google Assistant support is built-in, so you can bark voice commands at the watch itself.

However, what makes the Armani Exchange Connected different to many other smartwatches is its design, which is typically Armani.

As well as a swimproof casing, its 46mm stainless steel case and link bracelet is available in gold, black, silver or coal colours.

The watch also has a signature digital dial for a contemporary look.

Its face features a 1.19-inch circular AMOLED panel.

The AIX Armani Exchange Connected touchscreen smartwatch is available now from AIX Exchange Stores and online at armaniexchange.com.

It is priced at £279 in the UK.