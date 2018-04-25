Puma Wear OS smartwatches on their way, to be made by Fossil

Puma has signed a 10-year agreement with Fossil to make its own branded smartwatches.

Fossil has carved a niche for itself, making Wear OS (formerly Android Wear) watches for brands such as Diesel, Emporio Armani and many other fashion labels. It also makes its own smartwatches.

Now it will be producing Puma smartwatches and analogue wristwear until 2028.

"Puma is one of the world’s leading sports brands. We are excited to partner with them and bring our design and distribution capabilities to the Puma watch collection," said Fossil CEO, Kosta Kartsotis.

The first Puma smartwatches will arrive in 2019. They will be available through select department stores, speciality retailers and online. The Fossil Group will handle all distribution.

It is not confirmed that the Puma watches will run on Google's Wear OS, but all of Fossil's own watches, plus those it makes for other brands use that platform - or, at least, they run on Android Wear.

Many of them have either been upgraded to Wear OS recently or will be updated soon.

You can see a whole list of watches to be Wear OS enabled here.