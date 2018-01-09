Skagen and Kate Spade introduce their first touchscreen Android Wear smartwatches

The Fossil Group has used CES 2018 to introduce two new touchscreen smartwatch models from its Skagen and Kate Spade brands. Both watches share many similar features, including Android Wear 2.0 and the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. However their target audiences are different, with the Skagen Falster watch being aimed at men, and the Kate Spade Scallop watch being aimed at women.

Being Android Wear 2.0 watches, they're of course compatible with Android smartphones, but can also connect to iPhones running iOS 9.0 or later.

Starting with the Skagen Falster, it sports an incredibly minimalistic, typically Scandinavian design and is available in four different colours with either mesh or leather interchangeable straps. The entire face is touchscreen-enabled, so there's no 'flat-tyre' at the bottom and the entire UI is clean and easy to navigate, but physical function-based dials are on hand so you can quickly and easily access your favourite apps.

Skagen says the Falster only shows necessary information on the screen so there's no unwanted clutter. Information includes prompts for incoming calls, texts and emails, as well as activity tracking information. A number of customisable watch faces can be chosen depending your mood or look for the day and Google Assistant is onboard to carry out any voice commands.

The Kate Spade Scallop meanwhile sports a more feminine design, available in three colour ways: rose gold-tone case and bracelet; a rose gold-tone case with a soft vachetta leather strap; and a yellow gold-tone case with a smooth black leather strap.

Front and centre is a 1.19-inch OLED display with 390 x 390 resolution and an ambient light sensor to help preserve battery life when the watch isn't being used.

Much like the Skagen Falster, the Kate Spade Scallop notifies you of any incoming calls, texts and emails and can run third-party apps downloaded from the Google Play store. Google Fit activity tracking software comes pre-installed to track your steps and calories burned during workouts and music can be streamed directly to Bluetooth earphones from Google Play Music.

A unique feature to the Kate Spade Scallop is a "choose your look" app. By answering a few questions, the Scallop can automatically adjust its face and colour settings to complement any outfit ladies choose to wear.

The Skagen Falster is available from January and will cost between £279 and £299 while the Kate Spade Scallop is available from February and will cost between £299 and £329.