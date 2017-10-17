Fossil launches new Q Neely and Q Jacqueline hybrid smartwatches

Fossil has two new hybrid smartwatches, called Q Neely and Q Jacqueline, which are now smaller than ever.

Described as being "tailored specifically to the female customer," these new additions to the Fossil Q line look like classic analogue watches, but they're mini and have high-tech features, including a battery life up to six months. Like other hybrid watches from Fossil, Q Neely and Q Jacqueline offer incoming smartphone notifications, vibrations, and watch hand animations, and they can track fitness goals.

They can track steps, calories, and sleep. Also, with either watch, you can compare time in multiple time zones and set customisable pusher shortcuts (for operating a smartphone camera, controlling music, ringing your phone, and more). And in terms of design, these new watches are notable because they come in 36mm case sizes, making them the "smallest Fossil hybrid smartwatches" to date.

You can also get them with various personalisation options, like interchangeable straps in leather, silicone, and stainless steel. If any of this interests you, they'll be available from 22 October in Fossil stores and at fossil.com. They're compatible with Android OS 5.0+ and iPhone 5/iOS 9.0+ devices. Their release also come with a redesigned Fossil Q app, which now offers a streamlined user interface.

Other improvements to the Fossil Q app include glanceable data on the home screen, new unique activity visualisations for progress and goals over time, the ability to get an estimated commute time at a pre-specified location, and a stopwatch function.

The Fossil Q Neely and Fossil Q Jacqueline devices will both cost £159 in the UK.