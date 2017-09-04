These are Fossil's sexy smartwatches coming out in 2017: Diesel, Michael Kors, Emporio Armani and more

Fossil announced a range of Android Wear smartwatches at Baselworld 2017 in March, all of which were on display in all their glory at consumer electronics show IFA at the beginning of September.

The devices come in the form of both full touchscreen devices, as well as hybrid devices, from a plethora of fashion brands including Diesel, Michael Kors, Emporio Armani, and Fossil itself. There are also hybrid-only devices from brands including Kate Spade, DKNY and Marc Jacobs.

All the touchscreen devices have full-round AMOLED displays, getting rid of the flat-tyre found on some of the previous Fossil devices, like the Michael Kors Access. They are also all compatible with iOS and Android devices and they offer hardware improvements over predecessors that allows them to be thinner and sleeker than they were previously.

The Diesel On Full Guard touchscreen smartwatch comes in several colours with various strap options, all of which carry the signature chunky Diesel look, staying true to the brand.

The entire Diesel collection will be available from 25 September.

The new Michael Kors touchscreen smartwatches come in the form of the Sofie and Grayson, with the former designed for women, while the latter has men in mind. They succeed the Bradshaw and Dylan from 2016.

The Sofie has a sleek case body and screen, while the Grayson has a stainless steel case body and an oversize screen for a chunkier look.

With the Kors watches, you can even use Instagram as the background to the watch face. They will be available from 25 September.

The Emporio Armani Connected touchscreen smartwatch is all about a sophisticated look, combining a class watch design with smart technology.

There are 11 interchangeable straps available, along with a Saved Faces app that allows you to transfer seamlessly between day and night. The Emporio Armani touchscreen watches will be available from 14 September.

Fossil's models come in the form of the Q Venture and Q Explorist. Both have new watch apps, full round touchscreens making them the first Fossil smartwatches to offer this, as well as slimmer builds.

The two Fossil smartwatches are available now.

By the end of 2017, the Fossil Group will have launched more then 300 connected watches across 14 brands and more will be coming in 2018.

For a look at the 2017 options from Diesel, Emporio Armani, Michael Kors and Fossil itself, flick through the gallery at the top of this feature using the arrows.