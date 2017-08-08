  1. Home
  Smartwatches
  Smartwatch news
  Fossil smartwatch news

Fossil's latest Android Wear smartwatches are now available for pre-order

Fossil's third-generation smartwatches, the Q Explorist and Q Venture are now available to pre-order. The two watches were announced at Baselworld back in March and will come running Android Wear 2.0.

The watches come with the same specs; a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 512MB RAM, 4GB of storage and an all-day battery life.

Interestingly, the specs list doesn't mention NFC, which means the Fossil watches won't be able to carry out Android Pay payments. Neither has a heart rate sensor built-in either, but both offer other fitness tracking capabilities.

The flat-tyre design found on some other Android Wear watches, which puts a small blacked out section at the bottom of the display, has gone on the Fossil models. But as a result there is a small black bezel all the way around the screen between the watch face and the physical bezel of the watch.

Where the watches do differ is in their size, the Q Explorist is the larger of the two with a 44mm circumference, while the Q Venture is slightly smaller at 42mm. Both have a 12mm case thickness. The Q Venture is compatible with 18mm watch straps, while the Q Explorist can accommodate 22mm straps. 

Both models are available to pre-order now in a range of colours from £259, depending on whether you choose a leather or stainless steel strap.

