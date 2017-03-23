Fossil bets the house on smartwatches and hybrids, adds Instagram watch faces for 2017

With the Baselworld watch trade show in Switzerland now in full swing, we fully expect plenty of Android Wear 2.0 and other connected smartwatches to be announced. Most of them will come from the Fossil Group, it seems.

Fossil has its own-branded smartwatches, but also manufacturers watches for other fashion labels, including Michael Kors, Armani, DKNY and Kate Spade). That's why its Baselworld press events tend to be longer than most.

It announced in this year's conference that it will not only releasing two new Fossil Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches, but devices in collaboration with Diesel, Emporio Armani, Misfit and Michael Kors. They will all appear from around late-summer to Christmas 2017.

The latter brand is interesting as part of its make-up includes the ability to use Instagram as the background to the watch face. That means you can have your face reflect your Instagram feed and therefore change automatically. This will be popular, no doubt, among heavy social media users.

Smart move by Fossil to add dedicated @instagram app for its Kors smartwatches. Can load Instagram photos as watch face. #Baselworld2017 pic.twitter.com/8zuNbXu8ye — Ben Wood (@benwood) March 23, 2017

Fossil's own watches, the Q Venture and Q Explorist, will be available from "Fall 2017" and be the company's "slimmest smartwatches yet".

All the Android Wear devices will have round AMOLED displays and run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. They will all be compatible with iOS as well and Android smartphones.

As well as Android Wear devices, Fossil will also make all of its analogue watches hybrid going forward. That means they will have some smart functionality, including notifications.

It boasts that it will make more than 300 connected watch styles across 14 brands throughout the year.