Fossil expands smartwatch portfolio with Diesel, Armani and Kate Spade models

Fossil announced at Baselworld 2016 that it would bring its smartwatch technology to numerous brands. We saw the launch of the Michael Kors Access in September and a preview of the Skagen Connected at IFA 2016, but now the company has shown off its Diesel, Kate Spade and Emporio Armani models.

There are several models for each brand, all of which are hybrid smartwatches, meaning they all look like standard watches with the smart technology hidden within. They are all compatible with Android and iOS devices and they all have three buttons to the right of the face that will allow you to perform certain functions, such as check your activity progress, view a second time zone or remotely control your smartphone camera, for example.

Each brand has its own specific app, where notifications coming to each watch can be filtered and preferences set. All the models also feature coin cell batteries that should last around six months, meaning you won't need to charge them every night as you do with the likes of Apple Watch or Android Wear.

The Kate Spade hybrid smartwatch takes its design cues from the brand's Grand Metro watch and will be available in three models, comprising rose gold with a black leather strap, silver with a grey leather strap and gold with a pale pink leather strap.

The DieselOn Time hybrid smartwatch comes in five models, all of which feature a stainless steel casing and a chunky leather strap with colours options including black, brown and dark brown.

The Emporio Armani Connected hybrid smartwatch comes in five models comprising a stainless steel bracelet, black lip bracelet, rose gold and brown leather strap, stainless steel and blue leather strap and gun metal and black leather strap.

The Kate Spade hybrid smartwatch will cost £199 or $250 and it will be available on katespade.com and select retailers between the end of 2016 and early 2017. The DieselOn Time will be available in select retailers starting at the end of 2016, as will the Emporio Armani Connected. Pricing for the DieselOn Time and Emporio Armani Connected pricing have yet to be detailed.