You can pre-order Fossil's new Android smartwatches on 12 August

Fossil has said it will release more than 100 connected devices in 2016, including Android Wear smartwatches, two of which will soon be available for pre-order.

Those two models, called the Q Wander and Q Marshal, were introduced earlier this year and start at $295. You'll be able to pre-order them beginning 12 August. To put them in context, Fossil last year unveiled its first full touchscreen Android Wear smartwatch called Q Founder. It acts as a normal watch while tracking activity and offering alerts for calls, messages, and appointments.

That watch, including the two new models, which are smaller than the Q founder, join the Fossil Q range of smart accessories. The Q Wander has a 44mm gold case with interchangeable leather straps, while the Q Marshal has a 46mm "rugged" case with a navy blue finish and vintage-looking leather straps. Apart from these design differences, they both have circular, always-on touchscreen displays and work pretty much the same, meaning they work similarly to the Q Founder and most Android Wear watches in general.

The new watches will be in stores 29 August. They come with wireless chargers and are compatible with both Android and iOS. Now, although they are often pictured with all-black circular displays, they'll likely come with a black bar at the bottom, as you can see in the screenshot below.