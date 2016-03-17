Michael Kors smartwatches announced, as Fossil wearable onslaught continues

Michael Kors is getting into the wearable biz, with a fashion-centric line of Android Wear watches.

The luxury brand is part of Fossil Group, and you might've heard by now that Fossil plans to launch 100 wearables in 40 countries (with support for 20 languages) all by the end of 2016. Well, today, Fossil Group confirmed those devices will come from eight specific brands: Chaps, Diesel, Emporio Armani, Fossil, Kate Spade New York, Misfit, Skagen, and Michael Kors - the latter of which has just announced its first offering.

It's a new line of wearables called the Michael Kors Access collection. The brand is now showing off two Android Wear smartwatches as part of the collection. Keep in mind all Android Wear watches are based around the same technology, and the main differences between them come to down how they're packaged and designed. Michael Kors said the Access watches are meant to offer a "stylish, even glamorous design".

While at Baselworld 2016, Michael Kors revealed that one of the Access smartwatches has a gold-coloured sparkly case, while the second one is a darker, sportier model. Both watches feature faces exclusive to Michael Kors, as well as stuff like “a digital chronograph design for the gym or glittering, animated pave for night.” They also have interchangeable wristbands available in either silicone and leather options.

They'll be priced around $395 each and sold through Kors stores. Not much else is known at the moment, though SlashGear said they won't be available by this autumn season. Watch the video below for a closer look.