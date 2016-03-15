Fossil's connected device lineup adds two Android Wear watches and more

Fossil has said it will release more than 100 connected devices in 2016, so it's no surprise to learn the company has just expanded its Android Wear smartwatch lineup with two new models called the Q Wander and Q Marshal.

To put these in context, Fossil last year unveiled its first full touchscreen Android Wear smartwatch called Q Founder. It acts as a normal watch while tracking activity and offering alerts for incoming calls, messages, and calendar appointments. It also joins the Fossil Q range of smart accessories, as do the two new models unveiled today, which are smaller than the Q Founder.

The Wander has a 44mm gold case with interchangeable leather straps. The Marshal has a 46mm "rugged" case with a navy blue finish and vintage-looking leather straps. Apart from these design differences, they both have circular, always-on touchscreen displays and work pretty much the same, meaning they work similarly to the Q Founder and most Android Wear watches in general.

Fossil said the new watches cost $275 each and come with a wireless charger. Alongside the Wander and Marshal, Fossil is confirming the Q Motion (a $95 smart bracelet/activity tracker it announced earlier this month), and it's teasing a line of smart analog watches that will debut this autumn.

The analog watches can track activity and "alert you to incoming calls as well as notifications from your closest contacts with just the turn of the watch hands". They'll be available in four different designs, but that's all we know for now.