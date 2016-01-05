Fossil Q54 Pilot keeps analogue beauty with LED and vibration notifications

The Fossil Q range of smartwatches has grown today after the new analogue faced Fossil Q54 Pilot was announced from CES 2016 is Las Vegas.

The new wearable joins the Fossil Q Founder and Q Grant watches in the Q range.

The Fossil Q54 Pilot was designed with a vintage aviation look in mind and includes the original Pilot 54 case, chronograph movement and stainless steel build. But it's smart too.

The Q54 Pilot uses filtered LED colour-coded and vibration notifications from contacts, apps or keywords found on the device at the 5 and 7 o'clock markers and these flash when something happens on your phone that you need to be alerted too.

Like offerings from Mondaine and Withings, the watch itself will track steps and calories burned while offering prompts to complete challenges, but it runs on completely homegrown app platform rather than the Motion-X service used by many of the Swiss watch makers dabbling in the smartwatch market. Like others, it does all this using a combination of motion sensors and Intel Innovation. All this is Android and iOS compatible for smartphone connectivity.

Thanks to a Fossil Q app update users can choose from three vibration patterns to detect variations between notifications. Step counting has also been enhanced for up to the second accuracy when opened on the connected phone. App support has extended to 17 more apps for a total of 50 with new names like PayPal and Tinder now onboard.

The Fossil Q54 Pilot will be available in the spring for between $175 and $215.

On the wrist and the watch is fairly light, partly thanks to the back of a metal back casing, but not overly so that it would be detrimental to the experience. The backing also makes it warm to touch rather than cold steel, something that was noticeable. Fossil says the battery life is around 5-7 days, even though it's an analogue display, but that's mainly because the device is constantly connected to your phone checking for messages.