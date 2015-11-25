Fossil Q Founder adds Android Wear to classic looks, out today

Fossil has released its first full touchscreen Android Wear smartwatch called Q Founder.

The Fossil Q Founder acts as a normal watch while also tracking activity and offering alerts for incoming calls, messages and calendar appointments. This joins the Fossil Q range of smart accessories.

Powering the Fossil Q Founder is an Intel Atom processor. The watch is compatible with Android and iPhone smartphones thanks to the Android Wear app. The watch comes with a wireless charging base allowing for easy powering up without the need to fuss with cables.

The smartwatch is able to track daily steps, distance and calories burned as well as acting as a reminder to keep moving if stagnant for too long. Not only are Fossil Q companion apps available but all those that Android Wear has to offer are also accessible from the device. From easy email access to smartphone camera control, the options are myriad.

Thanks to a built-in microphone the watch can be used without hands at all. Simply speak a command and have the watch respond - ideal for when out and about or driving.

The Fossil Q Founder will be available to buy today from $275 in Fossil shops and online.

