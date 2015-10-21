Fossil details Q family of connected accessories, including Q Founder Android Wear watch

Fossil has finally shed some light on its line-up of connected devices called Fossil Q, designed to keep you informed, without sacrificing your style. The devices were previously teased at New York fashion week.

There are two "connected bracelets", the Q Dreamer and the Q Reveler, designed for men and women respectively.

These bracelets will track your activity and pass on notifications using LEDs and vibration. Both will be available for $125 and on sale from 25 October.

More interesting, however, are the two connected watch options.

The first is the Q Grant, which looks like a conventional watch, with a normal watch face. But it's connected, so it can pass activity details to your smartphone, and keep you connected, with app alerts thanks to LEDs and vibrations.

The Q Grant will cost $175-195 and goes on sale on 25 October.

Finally there's the main event, the Q Founder. This is a bone fide Android Wear smartwatch, but designed with style in mind. It's powered by Intel and Google, and Fossil doesn't say much about it, except that you'll be able to change the watch faces. We're guessing it will offer all the functionality of other Android Wear devices.

The Fossil Q Founder will cost $275 and will be available in time for the "holiday shopping season".

Fossil says that the range of devices are powered by Intel - something we'd already learnt - and that they will be compatible with both Android and iPhone devices.

Powering the connected experience is the Fossil app. This brings integration with a range of fitness platforms, including Google Fit, Health, Jawbone Up, and UA Record, so you can view the data captured by Fossil's Q devices in those apps.

The Fossil app will also be used to control what notifications you get, and what contacts can reach you, as well as a range of notifications to tell you to "try something new".

There's no word on whether these devices will come to the UK or not.