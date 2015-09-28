Fossil, like Tag Heuer, teams up with Intel and Google for range of wearables

Fossil, the well-established fashion brand, has just announced three new smartwatch devices it's created with Google and Intel. We first heard about these back in August but now know the device are being called Fossil Q.

Since Fossil is fashion focused it chose New York fashion shows to show off its new Fossil Q trio of devices. It has teamed up with Intel and Google to develop the wrist adornments, just as Tag Heuer has done for its upcoming smartwatch.

The first device is a connected bracelet, the second a connected "non-display" watch and the third is a round-faced Android Wear smartwatch. Other details were shared on the blog, including the fact that at least one of the Fossil Q devices will work with varying smartphones including Android and iOS. Presumably the Android Wear watch won't work across smartphone brands, unless something is due to change there also.

Each of the devices can track steps, calories and some can offer notifications. The bracelet model will be available in both male and female variants.

The company says that Fossil Q will be available in time for Christmas this year both in shops and online. Whether this applies to the whole world or just the US is unclear at this stage. Pricing has also not been announced yet.

READ: Tag Heuer confirms Google and Intel partnerships for first luxury Android Wear smartwatch by end of 2015