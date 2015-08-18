Fossil Android Wear smartwatch to arrive October, powered by Intel technology

Intel and Fossil Group announced a partnership in September 2014, and now we're seeing the fruits of that as tangible product at the Intel Developer Forum (IDF) 2015. Yep, Fossil will release its first fashion smartwatch, an as-yet-unnamed Android Wear device, to market in October 2015.

That's not the only product due either. A connected bracelet and a connected watch (not an Android Wear device, it seems) will make-up a trio of devices, as shown on stage at the forum by Greg McKelvey, Fossil Group's Executive Vice President.

The most interesting of the bunch, of course, is the Fossil fashion smartwatch running Android Wear. Which looks suspiciously like a silver-finish version of the Moto 360 smartwatch, including not-so-pretty "black bar" to the base of its watch face.

Seems the companies' promise to "identify, support and develop emerging trends" in the wearable technology space is coming to life, but perhaps too literally. We were hoping for something a little less familiar than the competition; a true standout smartwatch to set itself apart from the likes of Motorola and LG.

No word on how much the Fossil smart devices will cost, but we’ll be trawling the show floor at IDF 2015 to see if we can hunt down these forthcoming fashion items.