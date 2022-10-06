This is what the Fitbit app for Wear OS will look like

(Pocket-lint) - The Play Store listing for Fitbit's Android app has been updated, and - as well as showing a redesign of the phone app - shows what the Fitbit app for Wear OS will look like on your wrist when you load it on to a smartwatch running Google's platform.

This store listing shows several screenshots from within the Fitbit app's UI, showing most key functions of the fitness tracking app.

In it, we see what the screens for your daily step count, sleep, heart rate and activity look like on the wrist, with all of them featuring a design which very much fits in line with what we've seen from other Wear OS apps recently.

One of those screenshots shows what looks like a mid-workout data screen, showing heart rate - and corresponding colour-coded zones - at the top, then other data like steps, calories burned and workout duration.

We know that Fitbit is going to be a key part of the health and activity tracking ability of the Pixel Watch, which is due to be launched imminently. And with this app landing on the Play Store with Wear OS screenshots, it suggests we'll be able to download it on other Wear OS devices too.

Once it's live on a watch we'll get a better sense of what it's like to use, but the detail and features shows that - at the very least - it will be a more complete offering than Google's current Fit app.

Writing by Cam Bunton.