(Pocket-lint) - Fitbit has announced a flurry of new products including the Sense 2, which takes the place of the Sense as the company's flagship product.

Despite now being owned by Google - and the Sense 2 effectively being what the company considers a smartwatch - there is no Wear OS on board, opting for a redesigned user interface instead, with a tile design for easy navigation and customisation.

The Sense 2 does offer a complete exterior redesign over its predecessor though, at 10 per cent thinner and 15 per cent lighter, along with more rounded edges and a softer approach. Fitbit claims the device has a "lower centre of gravity" so you'll barely notice it on your wrist.

In terms of features, the Sense 2 offers plenty, with the usuals on board including a heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor and there's a new sensor to monitor body response and stress management too.

The Sense 2 won't just alert you when it detects a change though, it will also ask you how you are feeling, whether that's happy, sad or something in between, as well as offer some recommendations for reflecting on the change.

Additionally, the Sense 2 comes with 20 extra exercise modes on top of those offered on the Sense, including Dancing and Weight Lifting and there's a new sleep profile clock face too that will tell you what animal your sleep is similar to, with six potential options including a hedgehog.

The Fitbit Sense 2 is claimed to offer a six-day battery life and it will cost £269.99 or €299.95 when it goes on sale. It comes in three colours.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle. Editing by Chris Hall.