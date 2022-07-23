(Pocket-lint) - The Fitbit Sense smartwatch might soon get a follow-up called the Fitbit Sense 2, and it could arrive alongside the Versa 4. Photos of these fitness trackers have leaked online.

9to5Google shared the leaked imagery, revealing Fitbit is about to possibly ditch capacitive buttons for both devices. Aside from the buttons, the biggest update spotted in the new leaks is the Sense 2's bezel.

9to5Google

The original Sense has an EKG sensor embedded in a metal frame around the case. Now, it looks like Fitbit will put an EKG sensor into the bezel underneath the glass touchscreen. Perhaps you'll have to touch the glass display to use the EKG feature. Currently, both the Apple Watch and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 requires users to touch metal buttons to complete an EKG circuit.

Other than that, the Sense 2 is suspected of packing a body temperature sensor, built-in GPS, and a water resistance rating of 50 meters.

As for the Versa 4, the newly leaked photos show a sensor array identical to the one on the Versa 3, as pointed out by 9to5Google. It seems to lack an EKG or body temperature sensor. But it reportedly has a microphone, built-in GPS, and 50 meters of water resistance. In other words, the Versa 4 isn't getting a huge hardware upgrade. But it may get new software features.

Fitbit usually launches new hardware in springtime. However, spring 2022 came and went with no new Fitbit devices. Google, which owns Fitbit, is widely rumoured to launch the latest Pixel phones and the Pixel Watch this autumn. The Pixel Watch is thought to offer Fitbit integration, too. Add it all up, and maybe the Sense 2 and Verse 4 might appear later this year as well.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.