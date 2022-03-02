Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Fitbit recalls 1.7 million Ionic smartwatches due to burn hazard - here's how you can receive a full refund

(Pocket-lint) - Fitbit has announced it is recalling its Ionic smartwatch, following reports of overheating and burning by users.

The now Google-owned company released the device - its first true smartwatch - back in 2017, though now indicates it's voluntarily working with the Consumer Product Safety Commission to recall it.

Fitbit says it's received over 100 reports of the watch's lithium-ion battery overheating, as well as 78 more that related to burn injuries for wearers - two of which involved third-degree burns, with four cases of second-degree burns, too.

"Customer safety is always Fitbit’s top priority, and, out of an abundance of caution, we are conducting a voluntary recall of Fitbit Ionic smartwatches," the company said in a blog post.

The CPSC estimates in its official listing that one million Ionic smartwatches have been sold in the US since launch, with a further 693,000 units shipped internationally.

Naturally, if you are one of the many to own one, Fitbit suggests you stop using it immediately. To make up for the issue, it's also offering a full refund. 

Customers who own an Ionic can apply for prepaid packing to return it - receiving a refund of $299 upon receipt of the device - by calling 888-925-1764 (if in the US) or visiting Fitbit's online refund portal.

It will also be offering a 40% discount code for select Fitbit devices, and, for those who do plan on spending their refund on a new model, be sure to check out our comprehensive guide to the best Fitbit trackers to get a better idea of which is right for your needs.

Writing by Conor Allison.
