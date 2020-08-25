(Pocket-lint) - Fitbit has announced several new products, including an update to the Versa 2 smartwatch in the Versa 3.

The Fitbit Versa 3 adds built-in GPS, fast charging, a speaker for being able to take Bluetooth calls from your wrist and the addition of Google Assistant as a voice assistant choice alongside Amazon Alexa.

The design remains almost identical to the Versa 2 and similar to the new flagship Fitbit Sense smartwatch, but Fitbit has rectified many of the complaints we had with the Versa 2, especially in the addition of built-in GPS, fast charging and the built in speaker for calls.

The Versa 3 also takes advantage of Fitbit's Pure Pulse 2.0 heart rate technology - also seen on the Fitbit Sense - which is able to detect high and low heart rate data and notify you when you go above or below your thresholds.

Aside from these new additions, the Versa 3 will still offer around a six-day battery life, Active Zone Minutes, over 20 goal-based exercise modes, all-day activity tracking, sleep tracking and sleep score and guided breathing sessions like the Versa 2.

It will also offer smartphone notifications, an always on display mode, the ability to store and play music, swim tracking, with water resistance up to 50 metres and there's also NFC on board for Fitbit Pay.

As with the other new Fitbit products - the Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Inspire 2 - the Fitbit Versa 3 will be available to pre-order from 25 August 2020, with availability starting late September.

The Fitbit Versa 3 will cost £199.99 in the UK, $229 in the US and €229.95 in Europe.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.