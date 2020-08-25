(Pocket-lint) - Fitbit has announced a number of new devices, including a new hero smartwatch in the Fitbit Sense. The Fitbit Sense is the company's all-singing, all-dancing smartwatch that places a big focus on health, sitting above the Versa line and designed to eventually replace the Ionic.

It features everything you would expect from a top-of-the-range Fitbit smartwatch including all-day activity tracking, sleep tracking, built-in GPS, smartphone notifications with Quick Replies for Android users, and on board Spotify and Deezer control, but there are a number of new sensors on board too.

The Fitbit Sense has the company's second generation of Pure Pulse heart rate tracking technology - Pure Pulse 2.0 - capable of detecting high and low heart rate data, with notifications when they pass your normal thresholds.

There's also an EDA sensor - Electrodermal Activity sensor - designed to help indicate your body's response to stress, with stress management tools to help you track stress over time, and the Fitbit Sense will also be able to deliver an ECG - pending FDA approval.

Additionally, the Fitbit Sense will be able to measure your skin temperature to try and help identify internal changes early on, such as a cold.

You'll also find both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa on board, a built-in speaker to allow you to take calls from your wrist or hear Google and Alexa responses, and the Sense has over 20 exercise modes.

Featuring a similar design to the Fitbit Versa, the Sense is somewhere between a circle and square, with curved edges and AMOLED display on top. It also has an Always-On display, like the Apple Watch Series 5. Fitbit claims the Sense will offer a six day battery life. It is swim proof up to 50-metres and it comes with a free six-month trial of Fitbit Premium for new Premium users.

The Fitbit Sense will cost £299.99 in the UK, $329.95 in the US and €329.95 in Europe. Pre-orders start on 25 August 2020 with availablity from late September.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.