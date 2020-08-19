(Pocket-lint) - A couple of yet-to-be-announced Fitbit smartwatches have leaked online, and they're reportedly called the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense.

WinFuture shared renders of the upcoming devices, revealing that they don't sport traditional physical buttons. Instead, they have an indent on the side, which could be a pressure-sensitive inductive button, similar to the one found on the Charge 3 from 2018, as 9to5Google pointed out. The Versa 3 also has icons for what could be "voice controls, location/GPS, and water resistance of 50M".

The Versa 2 is about a year old now and costs $199.99 at launch. In our review of the smartwatch, we noted there are better fitness-focused wearables out there in terms of interface and third-party app support, but the Fitbit platform is excellent, and the Versa 2 is a great performer with a good battery life and some great features including excellent sleep tracking at a decent price point.

As for the Fitbit Sense, it's expected to be an entirely new smartwatch range, and it's not yet known how it'll be different from the Versa. 9to5Google spotted a new heart icon and suggested it could have a built-in electrocardiogram feature for tracking your heart rate, much like the Apple Watch.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.