How to setup and use Alexa on the Fitbit Versa 2 and what you can do

Fitbit's Versa 2 smartwatch has Amazon Alexa built-in, allowing you to ask Alexa to help with you with a number of tasks, from controlling compatible smart home devices, to finding out how many calories are in a donut.

This feature guides you through how to set up and use Alexa on your Fitbit Versa 2 and what type of things you can do with Alexa on your Versa 2.

squirrel_widget_166746

To setup Amazon Alexa on your Fitbit Versa 2, you'll need to open up the Fitbit app on iOS or Android and follow these steps:

Click on your account profile icon in the top left corner Tap on the Versa 2 tracker that should appear below your name Tap on the Amazon Alexa tile Tap 'Login with Amazon' You'll be redirected to the Amazon app Hit 'Get Started' Give Fitbit consent to access the Alexa Voice Service Tap on 'Use Location' to share your location with Alexa for more customised results Hit 'Continue' Alexa is now all ready and setup

Using Alexa on the Fitbit Versa 2 is pretty simple and it doesn't require you to use the "Alexa" wake word, as you would on an Amazon Echo for example. There are two ways to launch Alexa on the Versa 2, depending on how your smartwatch is setup.

You can either push and hold the button on the left of the Versa 2 and the Alexa symbol will appear on the screen, or if that button is connected to Fitbit Pay instead, you can swipe down from the top of the Versa 2 home screen and the tap the Alexa icon.

To change the function of the left button on your Versa 2, follow these steps below:

Swipe right to left on your Fitbit Versa 2 home's screen Tap on the Settings icon Scroll down to Left Button Tap on it until Alexa appears in the blue in the bottom right

Unlike most Alexa-enabled devices, the Fitbit Versa 2 doesn't have a speaker. That means that rather than hearing a spoken response from the voice assistant, as you would on an Echo Dot for example, you'll get a written response appear on the Versa 2's display.

You can still do many of the same things with Alexa as you could with an Echo Dot, but the experience is slightly different and of course, things like Alexa Calling aren't possible with the Versa 2.

You can set reminders, alarms or start a timer with your voice though, after you have launched Alexa. For example, you could say, remind me to go for a run at 7AM. When the time arrives, your Versa 2 will vibrate on your wrist and the reminder will appear on the screen. You can see all timers, reminders and alarms you have set by launching Alexa on your Versa 2 and tapping the alarm icon in the top right of your screen.

You can check for weather updates and get quick answers to pretty much any question. For example, you could ask Alexa how much protein is in an egg and the Versa 2's display will tell you there is 13 grams of protein per hundred grams, or 6 grams in one raw egg.

You can use your voice to control Alexa-compatible smart home devices, such as speakers, lights or a thermostat. For example, if you have a Nest Learning Thermostat, you can ask Alexa to turn the temperature up.

You will need to set up Alexa skills for each compatible smart home device, as well as any other specific integrations you might want to use, such as asking Alexa to order you an Uber or asking Alexa to add carrots to your Ocado shopping order, for example.

To set up Alexa skills, follow the instructions below: