Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch has Alexa built in so you can ask how many calories are in an avocado

Fitbit has announced the latest product additions to its portfolio in the Versa 2 smartwatch and the Aria Air body scales.

The Fitbit Versa 2 succeeds the Versa smartwatch that launched in 2018, adding built-in Amazon Alexa voice control, a more refined design, longer battery life and a couple of additional features.

The second-generation smartwatch - if you ignore the Versa Lite Edition - introduces an AMOLED display over LCD, an Always On display mode, and an increased screen size. It also adds Smart Alarms, Sleep Mode and Sleep Score to the Fitbit software features, along with third-party app support for Spotify.

Amazon Alexa voice control is activated by pressing and holding the button on the left of the Versa 2's screen, after which users can ask Alexa how many calories are in an avocado, or what the weather is like that day, among other things.

Like the original Versa, the Versa 2 offers PurePulse heart rate tracking, automatic exercise recognition for up to 15 exercises, automatic activity and sleep tracking, Connected GPS and Fitbit Pay. It is also swim proof up to 5ATM.

Fitbit's Aria Air are smart scales designed to appeal to a wider auidence thanks to their lower price point. Unlike the Fitbit Aria 2 scales that work on Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, the Aria Air scales are Bluetooth only but they do still support multiple users.

As you would expect, they measure your weight and users will be able to check their BMI in the Fitbit app, as well as see trends over time.

Fitbit also announced it would be launching Fitbit Premium this September, which you can read all about in our separate feature.

The Fitbit Versa 2 will be available from September 2019, starting at $199.95 or £199.95. The Special Edition model will cost $229.95 or £219.99 and it will include a 90-day trial of Fitbit Premium.

The Fitbit Aria Air scales will be available from October 2019 for $49.95 or £49.95. You'll be able to pre-order them from September 2019.

Fitbit Premium will cost $9.99/month in the US or £7.99/month in the UK. Alternatively, there will also be a yearly payment option of $79.99 or £79.99. All Fitbit users will be offered a 7-day free trial.