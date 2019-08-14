Fitbit Versa 2 with built-in Alexa confirmed by packaging leak

Several rumours have suggested Fitbit is planning on updating its Versa smartwatch before the year is out in the Versa 2 and the latest leaks have added fuel to the fire.

Bulgarian website Olx has published some photos of a Fitbit Versa 2 retail box that presents several key details and specifications about the new smartwatch, including confirmation of Amazon Alexa compatibility - a feature that has been rumoured before.

The retail packaging suggests the Versa 2 will share a similar design to the current Versa, whilst continuing to offer four days of battery life, 24/7 PurePulse heart rate tracking, swim proofing, Fitbit Pay and automatic activity and exercise tracking.

Amazon Alexa compatibility is new though, and while the packaging doesn't offer a great deal of information as to what Alexa will be able to offer on the Versa 2, another leak has offered some more detail.

Tizenhelp published an image from what it claims is the Fitbit Versa 2 user manual and it claims Alexa will be able to deliver weather reports, guide you in fitness, control connected items, solve queries and more.

The report on Olx claims Fitbit will release the Versa 2 on 25 August with an on sale date of 15 September. This would fit with Fitbit's previous release cycles, with the company typically announcing a new device just before consumer electronics show IFA kicks off.

For now, you can read all about the rumours and leaks surrounding the Fitbit Versa 2 in our separate feature.